SuperSport miss chance to move into top three after Celtic draw

SuperSport United missed an opportunity to sneak into the top three on the Absa Premiership standings when they played to a 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic at the Bidvest Stadium on Sunday evening.

Kaizer Chiefs currently sit at the summit of the log followed by defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns while Orlando Pirates are third, a point ahead of Kaitano Tembo’s side.

Phunya Sele Sele opened the scoring through Mzwanele Mahashe in the 32nd minute and went into the break with their heads up while Kaitano Tembo refreshed his strategy as he introduced Thamsanqa Gabuza at the start of the second stanza, withdrawing Kudakwashe Mahachi.

Celtic were lucky to go into the break with their noses in front as Bradley Grobler came close to finding the equaliser and netting his 13th goal when he beat Sipho Chaine only for his strike to find the crossbar. However, it took some seven minutes before Matsatsantsa A Pitori found the equalizer through midfielder Teboho Mokoena netted a stunning freekick.

Mokoena had an opportunity again from a set-piece to try and win all three points for his side but this time, Celtic’s wall did well to distinguish Mokoena’s shot and launched an attack of their own. Andile Fikizolo was at the end of that counter-attack and as he was about to launch his shot, defender Siyabonga Nhlapho came to the rescue of United with a textbook tackle, sending the ball into touch.

The capital city campaigners are back in action this coming Wednesday against league strugglers Polokwane City who are still licking their wounds are squandering a 2-0 lead against title hopefuls Amakhosi this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Celtic will continue their push for a top eight finish against Ernst Middendorp table-topping side at the Tuks Stadium.

