Blow by blow: SuperSport United vs Bloemfontein Celtic

– referee Phelelani Ndaba blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: SuperSport United 1-1 Bloemfontein Celtic

– 90+4′ Double for Celtic: Given Mashikinya and Siphelele Luthuli come om for Baloyi and Phalane respectively

– 90+1′ free kick for Celtic and a yellow card for Bhasera

– 5 minutes of added time to be played

– 88′ free kick for SuperSport from a good scoring position

– 86′ Maema shoots over the crossbar from the resultant free kick

– 85′ free kick for Celtic from a good scoring position and a yellow card for Kekana

– 83′ Substitution for Celtic: Mabena makes way for Motebang Sera

– 81′ This time it is Williams who is called into action and he does well to save Mabena’s long range shot

– 81′ Manziba’s header is saved by Chaine

– 80′ Substitution for SuperSport: Jesse Donn comes on for Modiba

– 74′ free kick for Celtic, but it’s cleared by SuperSport

– referee calls for the second cooling break

– 69′ Chaine does well to parry Lungu’s header over the crossbar for a corner kick

– 68′ offside call goes against Celtic

– 67′ corner kick for SuperSport, but it’s cleared by Celtic

– 67′ Mabena shoots wide of goals from close range

– 66′ Substitution for SuperSport: Grobler makes way for Ghampani Lungu

– 65′ corner kick for SuperSport

– 63′ Double Substitution for Celtic: Victor Letsoalo and Neo Maema come on for Potsane and Masuku respectively

– 62′ free kick for SuperSport and a yellow card for Phalane

– 61′ Mabena shoots straight at Williams

– 60′ Grobler’s shot is saved by Chaine

– 55′ SuperSport appeal for the panalty for a hand ball inside the area, but the referee waves play on

– 54′ free kick for SuperSport and a yellow card for Chabalala

– 51′ GOAAAL! Mokoena grabs the equaliser for SuperSport with a brilliantly taken free kick!

– 50′ SuperSport appeal for the penalty, but the referee awards a free kick just outside the area

– 47′ corner kick for Celtic

– the second half is underway

– Substitution for SuperSport: Thamsanqa Gabuza comes on for Mahachi

– referee Phelelani Ndaba blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: SuperSport United 0-1 Bloemfontein Celtic

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 41′ Mokoena shoots wide of goals from long range

– 39′ Mokoena gets a yellow card for dissent

– 37′ Ngobeni’s tame shot is saved by Williams

– 36′ Chaine does well again to deny Bhasera from close range

– 35′ Modiba’s shot is saved by Chaine

– 32′ GOAAAL! Mahashe puts Celtic in the lead from close range!

– 31′ corner kick for Celtic

– 30′ Grobler’s shot is deflected away for a corner kick

– referee calls for the first cooling break

– 26′ offside call goes against Celtic

– 23′ corner kick for SuperSport

– 19′ Grobler hits the crossbar with Chaine well beaten

– 17′ Mbule gets a yellow card for an off the ball incident

– 13′ free kick for Celtic and a yellow card for Ditlhokwe

– 12′ corner kick for SuperSport

– 5′ Williams handles the ball outside his area and it’s a free kick for Celtic

– 2′ free kick for Celtic, but they’re caught offside

– the game is underway at Bidvest Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

SuperSport United XI: Williams, Bhasera, Nhlapo, Ditlhokwe, Kekana, Mokoena, Modiba, Mbule, Mahachi, Manziba, Grobler

Bloemfontein Celtic XI: Chaine, Potsane, Mahashe, Masuku, Mabena, Chabalala, Lingwati Fikizolo, Phalane, Baloyi, Ngobeni

Matsatsantsa will be looking to keep their league title dreams alive with a win against Celtic, while Siwelele will be looking to move away from the bottom half of the log table.

A win for SuperSport will see them move to third spot on the log above Orlando Pirates with the same number of games played.

Following Lehlohonolo Seema’s departure to Chippa United, Celtic legend John Maduka will be hoping to begin his tenure as head coach with a victory this evening.

