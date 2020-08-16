Maritzburg snap up Gabonese midfielder Mbourou

PSL News 16.8.2020 01:44 pm

The 23-year-old joins the Blue Hearts from Gabonese outfit CF Mounana. 

Maritzburg United have announced the signing of Gabonese midfielder Nathanael Bongo Mbourou.

The 23-year-old joins the Blue Hearts from Gabonese outfit CF Mounana.

“The club is pleased to announce the signing of Gabon born, Nathanael Bongo Mbourou. Welcome to the Team of Choice Bongo,” read the Maritzburg tweet on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg are set to face Black Leopards today in their first league encounter since the resumption of the 2019/20 season.

Coach Eric Tinkler says the Blue Hearts would like to continue in the form they showed before lockdown and would  like to get a positive result against Leopards.

“These are trying times, to be out of the game as long as we were, around four months. We’ve only really been back to training for the past five weeks,” said Tinkler.

“It’s difficult – especially when you’re not playing any friendly games – to assess whether the players are going to be ready or not. But I’m very happy with what I’ve seen from the guys in training. We’ll only truly know come match day.”

“We would like to continue in the form we showed before lockdown and would obviously like to get a positive result against Leopards,” added the former Bafana Bafana midfielder.

The game against Leopards is set to be played at the FNB Stadium at 3.30pm.

