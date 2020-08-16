Pirates scoring woes leave Zinnbauer frustrated

Saturday’s draw was the second draw in a space of a week where the Buccaneers failed to score. They played to a goalless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night.

“It was 50/50, we had the dominance from the game, sure a little luck in one chance from Wits but we had a lot of chances. If you can’t score you can’t win the game, when you see the Man of The Match is the goalkeeper [Ricardo Goss], that is the language,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

“We need a goal. We didn’t get [a goal] but we can’t say it was bad. We did all that is possible to win the game. At the moment we need the goal but when the goal is coming, it’s easier for us to win a game, you get more confidence.

“I said it before, when you don’t have the chances to score then that’s a problem for me as a coach but I don’t know how many shots at goal we had today, last game the same. Today it was the goalkeeper, two big chances and other chances and the last game was the same,” he added.

The German coach, however, is pleased that his team is creating chances.

“A lot of chances but we don’t score at the moment. We have chances and that is good for me. The goal is coming. Don’t forget we played against a good team in the league, the last game was Sundowns, it was the same, top team in the league. ”

Zinnbauer is hoping that Bucs’ fortunes in front of goals will change when they play against the ‘smaller’ teams.

“We have to see what’s coming, a smaller team that is not at the top and then we have to see what will happen. But it’s normal to have a top team and it’s not easy to win the game. We do all things, we don’t the have the full points and that is not good for us,” commented the Pirates coach.

Pirates will next face Baroka FC at the Emirates Airline Park on Tuesday evening.

