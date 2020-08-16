Mlambo can do better, says Pirates coach Zinnbauer 

After spending months without playing even before the League was suspended due to Covid-19, Xola Mlambo made a comeback to Orlando Pirates starting line-up, impressing coach Josef Zinnbauer in the process, who believes the midfielder can do much better.

Mlambo made his return to the team during the Buccaneers goalless draw with Bidvest Wits at the Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday night.

However, the Soweto-born midfielder didn’t last for the entire 90 minutes as he made way for Kabelo Dlamini in the 54th minute.

With the given minutes on the field, Zinnbauer was content with Mlambo’s display but believes the midfielder can offer more to the team.

“Mlambo has been working hard, he wanted to play. But I know he can do better. I know what he can do and he knows what he can do,” said the Bucs coach during a virtual press conference after the match.

Mlambo signed with the Soweto giants in 2018 and quickly made himself a regular in the starting line-up. But, since the arrival of Josef Zinnbauer, the midfielder has been struggling for game time.

His lack of game time has even promoted rumours that he is on his way out of the club having been linked with several number of clubs, including Bucs rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Meanwhile, following the Wits result the Buccaneers have managed to accumulate 42 points after playing 25 games and they are in position three.

With their first two games since the restart of the league being played to a goalless against Mamelodi Sundowns and now Wits. They will be eager to register maximum points when they take on Baroka FC on Tuesday.

