PSL News 15.8.2020 08:40 pm

Middendorp compliments old guard for great win against Polokwane City

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Kaizer Chiefs celebrating goal during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Polokwane City and Kaizer Chiefs at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium (Lee Warren Gallo images/BackpagePix)

Ernst Middendorp was full of praise for his tried and tested soldiers who came on when it looked like his team were set for a bad defeat at Polokwane City on Saturday afternoon and rescued the game.

With his side losing 1-0 at half time, Middendorp introduced the experienced trio of Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Willard Katsande and Bernard Parker. The trio didn’t make an immediate impact as Amakhosi went on to concede a second goal that seems to have sealed the game for Rise and Shine.

READ: Chiefs come from behind to snatch win against Polokwane City

But a resilient Chiefs side launched what is easily the most dramatic comeback so far this season and ended up winning the Absa Premiership match 3-2 to stretch their lead to six points.

“The main point is that we were not in a good situation at half-time, we were lucky to have been 1-0 down, there could have been a second,” admitted Middendorp after the match.

“With a new structure, new setup and players we dominated and stayed calm in the second half. We played to our strengths especially with set pieces and crosses.

“It is not easy to get players like Rama, Katsande and Parker to come on when we that’s we basically already lost and turn it around in eight minutes. A huge compliment to them,” added the German mentor.

He said he made the players understand the importance of staying calm although they looked to be faxing a storm with City cruising to an important win.

“What was important was to stay calm and never give up while trying to find solutions. And I think we deserved to come out with the full points which is what we wanted today,” said Middendorp.

