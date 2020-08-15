Pirates and Wits share the spoils

In their opening match, the Buccaneers were held to the same score-line in their tie against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Not only has Josef Zinnbauer’s charges dropped four points in the last two games, but they have struggled to find the back of the net.

The result sees Pirates remaining on position three with 42 points after 25 games. Wits meanwhile, sit on position five after collecting 40 points from 23 games as they also registered their second draw having played to a 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs in their last league game.

It was a slow opening from both sides, with the opening 10 minutes seeing the teams trying to read others play.

But Wits tried to make an attempt at goals when Keegan Ritchie set-up Deon Hotto in the 14th minute, but the Namibian was slow to take a short allowing the Buccaneers defenders to recover the ball.

At the other end, Bucs winger Vincent Pule launches a powerful shot outside the box, however, Wits keeper Ricardo Goss managed to make a brillaint Dave just after 20 minute of play.

Wits were struggling to get into the Pirates box, while Bucs kept pushing forward and getting into the Clever Boy’s box.

A very promising combination between Pule, Ben Motswari and Luvuyo Memela in 33rd minute saw Paseka Mako presented with an opportunity to break the deadlock, but he shot straight to the Wits keeper.

Wits’s golden opportunity to open the scoring came through towards half-time after a cross from the right side found Hashim Domingo unmarked, but the midfielder’s header went wide.

Wits hit the ground immediate in the second half. A Hotto cross found Domingo at the back of the Pirates poles, but the midfielder’s attempt to score was denied by the crossbar.

Four minutes later, Memela’s freekick from outside the Wits box went just a bit over the bar.

After some time of no really cut clear chances, in the 70th minute, PSL top goal-scorer Gabadinho Mhango wasted a glorious opportunity when he found himself inside the box with only the goalkeeper to beat, but Goss was able to deny the Malawian his 15th goal of the season.

In the 73rd minute, Pule got another chance to chance to score when he controlled the ball well on the edge of the box, but he volleyed the ball off target.

As the game was drawing closer to the end, both sides continued to create half chances to score, but neither of the teams was able to find the net.

Both clubs will be looking to register maximum points in their next matches, with Pirates going up against Baroka FC on Tuesday and Wits taking on Golden Arrows the same day.

