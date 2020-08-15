Tshakhuma blast Championship race open with Ajax beating

For a team whose Abs Premiership status is already guaranteed for next season, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila are not letting up and blast the GladAfrica Championship title race open again when they beat leaders Ajax Cape Town on Saturday afternoon.

After the Urban Warrior’s win in midweek, it looked like they had closed the competition for the first division title which comes with a R3-million cheque and automatic promotion to the land of milk and honey in the tier above.

But, Tshakhuma may have put a stop to whatever celebratory thoughts the Urban Warriors might be entertaining when Modibodi Mokoena’s first half goal proved enough to help cut Ajax’s lead to just six points.

This was because Swallows FC had also done the business earlier on on Saturday when they beat Real Kings 1-0 to up their points tally to 45. Zephaniah Mbokoma was the hero for the Dube Birds as he scored the important goal that keeps their chances and hopes of winning automatic promotion alive. Ajax remain on 51 after their defeat.

With their win, Tshakhuma remain third but have made ground on Swallows who are a point ahead of them and Ajax who are seven clear. This sets the division up for an exciting finish as there are just four games to the finish line.

Saturday results:

JDR Stars 0 TS Sporting 0

TTM 1 Ajax 0

Richards Bay 0 Mbombela United 2

Swallows 1 Real Kings 0

Sunday fixtures:

Jomo Cosmos v Uthongathi

Royal Eagles v TS Galaxy

Cape Umoya v FS Stars

