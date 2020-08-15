Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits

– Ricardo Goss named Man-of-the-Match

– referee Eugene Mdluli blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Orlando Pirates 0-0 Bidvest Wits

– 90+3′ Substitution for Wits: Human makes way for Mpho Mathebula

– 90+1′ corner kick for Pirates

– 90+1′ free kick for Pirates and a yellow card for Gordinho

– 88′ corner kick for Pirates

– 87′ offside call goes against Wits

– 85′ Double substitution for Pirates: Tshegofatso Mabasa and Thabiso Monyane come on for Mhango and Pule respectively

– 84′ Nga shoots wide of goals from long range

– 79′ Substitution for Wits: Hotto makes way for Kgaogelo Sekgota

– 77′ Offside call goes against Pirates

– 74′ corner kick for Wits

– 73′ Pule shoots narrowly wide of goals from long range

– 73′ free kick for Pirates, but it’s wasted

– referee calls for the second cooling break

– 69′ Mhango is denied by Goss from close range

– 66′ Double substitution for Wits: Thabang Monare and Eva Nga come on for Domingo and Nange respectively

– 66′ Substitution for Pirates: Nkanyiso Zungu comes on for Memela

– 64′ Maela receives a yellow card for a reckless tackle on Domingo

– 63′ Mhango’s shot is saved by Mhango

– 60′ free kick for Pirates

– 58′ Yellow card for Mhango

– 56′ free kick for Wits and yellow card for Nyauza

– 54′ Substitution for Pirates: Mlambo makes way for Kabelo Dlamini

– 48′ free kick for Pirates in a promising position and a yellow card for Hlatshwayo

– 46′ Domingo hits the upright from close range

– Wits get the second half underway

– Substitution for Wits: Roman Human comes on for Dzvukamanja

– referee Eugene Mdluli blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Orlando Pirates 0-0 Bidvest Wits

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 43′ Domingo’s free header goes wide of goals

– 42′ offside call goes against Pirates

– 40′ free kick for Wits in a good scoring position and a yellow card for Makaringe

– 38′ Domingo shoots narrowly wide of goals from long range

– 37′ offside call goes against Pirates

– 33′ Mako’s shot is saved by Goss

– 32′ Gordinho’s back pass does not reach Goss, but Pule fails to punish Wits as he hits the side netting

– 29′ free kick for Pirates

– referee calls for the cooling break

– 23′ free kick for Pirates and a yellow card for Alexander

– 22′ another corner kick for Pirates

– 21′ Goss parries Pule’s shot over the crossbar for a corner kick

strong>- 14′ Ritchie shoots wide of goals from long range

– 12′ corner kick for Wits

– 4′ free kick for Pirates from a good scoring position

– 3′ free kick for Pirates and it turns into a corner kick

– Pirates get the game underway

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Orlando Pirates XI:Sandilands, Mako, Maela, Jele, Nyauza, Motshwari, Mlambo, Makaringe, Pule, Memela, Mhango

Bidvest Wits: Goss, Hlatshwayo, Hlanti, Macheke, Gordinho, Ritchie, Domingo, Hotto, Nange, Alexander, Dzukamanja

The Buccaneers head into this clash in third place on the log standings and mathematically they are still in the running for the league title.

They played to a 0-0 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns midweek, a game they were unlucky not to win considering the chances they had in that game.

The Clever Boys are fifth on the log are still in the running for the league championship and a win against Pirates will enhance their chances of catching Kaizer Chiefs at the top.

