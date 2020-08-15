Chiefs come from behind to snatch win against Polokwane City

With 20 minutes to the end of the game and Kaizer Chiefs trailing Polokwane City may have looked liked Amakhosi were finally succumbing but in a dramatic turn on events, they scored three goals in six minutes to wrestle the three points away from Rise and Shine, winning the match at Loftus Versfled 3-2.

If Saturday afternoon’s dramatic comeback doesn’t put a stamp on Ernst Middendorp’s side as credible challengers for the Absa Premiership title than nothing ever will.

Amakhosi had a slow start after Middendorp bizarrely made four changes to the team who played rather well in a 1-1 draw with Bidvest Wits in their last game.

Anthony Akumu got his debut while Lazarus Kambole, Kyrean Baccus and Reeve Frosler were preferred ahead of Willard Katsande, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Kgotso Moleko and Leonardo Castro who was not on the bench as he nurses an injury sustained against Wits.

The changes restricted the mobility and danger that Amakhosi’s front four posed in midweek.

City’s aggression early on looked to get the better of Amakhosi as the hosts found some spaces early on but couldn’t finish off their chances.

But their persistent attacking was eventually rewarded 16 minutes in as Lesiba Nku was set one-on-one with Daniel Akpeyi and he did well to lob the ball over the advancing keeper under pressure from a Chiefs defender to make it 1-0.

Four minutes later, Salulani Phiri came close to making it 2-0 as City again caught Amakhosi flat footed at the back allowing the striker to come one-on-one with Akpeyi but his shot went wide with the keeper beaten.

Chiefs also had their chances but just could not get past the Rise and Shine defense. Samir Nurkovic – who was a constant threat to the City defense – had a headed effort spectacularly saved by Cyril Chibwe in the 32nd minute as Amakhosi tried to find a way back into the game.

Three minutes to the break, Mohammad Anas also had as chance at adding his name to the score sheet but sliced his effort from inside othe Amakhosi box wide.

Middendorp made three changes at half time as he tried to stabilise his team with some experience. He brought on Ramahlwe Mphahlele for Frosler, Katsande for Baccus, and Bernard Parker for Yagan Sasman.

But just as Amakhosi were pushing City back, they were dealt a heavy blow when Jabulani Maluleke iscored from a free kick to double their lead.

Katsande managed to pull one back for Amakhosi 20 minutes to the end when he headed in for a Parker corner kick to make it 2-1.

And four minutes later, Amakhosi were level as Akumu got his goal on debut when he booted in from close range. And a minute later, Nirkovic put Chiefs in front with a long range scorcher.

Kambole was unlucky to have his effort cleared off the line after another Amakhosi attack as they looked to seal the game.

It looked like the fourth had finally came when late Substitute Keletso Sifama won a penalty for Amakhosi but Daniel Cardoso couldn’t convert from the spot with his effort recocheting off the cross bar.

Meanwhile, in matches played earlier on Saturday, Stellenbosch FC edged Golden Arrows 1-0 while AmaZulu and Baroka FC played to a 0-0 draw.

Saturday results:

Polokwane City 2-3 Kaizer Chiefs

AmaZulu 0-0 Baroka FC

Stellenbosch FC 1-0 Golden Arrows

