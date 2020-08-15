Live report: Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs

– 4 minutes of added time to be played

– 43′ Phiri shoots wide from close range

– 40′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 39′ free kick for City and a yellow card for Nurkovic

– 37′ Mngomezulu shoots wide of goals from long range

– 33′ Nurkovic’s header is saved by Chibwe

– 31′ corner kick for Chiefs

– referee calls for a cooling break

– 24′ corner kick for Chiefs, but nothing comes off it

– 22′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position

– 20′ Nku wastes a chance to grab a brace when he shoots wide from close range

– 17′ GOAAAL! Nku puts City in the lead with a cool finish!

– 14′ Akpeyi pulls off another good save to deny Mngomezulu

– 9′ Phiri shoots wide of goals from long range

– 8′ Nurkovic hits the side netting from close range

– 2′ Akpeyi calls into action early for Chiefs and the Nigerian is equal to the task

– City get the game underway

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Polokwane City XI: Chibwe, Mvelase, Hlongwane, Nkili, Denis, Chauke, Nku, Phiri, Mgomezulu, Maluleke, Anas

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Frosler, Cardoso ©, Mathoho, Sasman, Agay, Manyama, Baccus, Billiat, Kambole, Nurković

Amakhosi will be looking to avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of City when the sides last met.

Rise and Shine edged Amakhosi 1-0 at FNB Stadium in September last year with Jabulani Maluleke scoring the winning goal for City from the penalty spot.

City on the other side will be looking not only to do a league ‘double’ over Chiefs, but also for a win that will move them closer to safety.

The Limpopo side is currently on 14th position on the log table on 23 points from 24 matches.

