Blow by blow: Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs

– Samir Nurkovic named Man-of-the-Match

– referee Thando Ndzandzeka blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Polokwane City 2-3 Kaizer Chiefs

– 90+2′ Akpeyi gets a yellow card for time wasting

– 5 minutes of added time to be played

– 90+1′ Cardoso his the crossbar from the penalty spot

– 90′ Penalty for Chiefs as Sifama is brought down inside the penalty area!

– 89′ free kick for Chiefs and a yellow card for Tlolane

– 87′ Substitution for Chiefs: Keletso Sifama comes on for Nurkovic

– 84′ Kambole wastes a glorious chance to extend Chiefs’ lead by taking time to take a shot goals with Chibwe in sixes and sevens

– 81′ Substitution for Chiefs: Philani Zulu comes on for Billiat

– 81′ free kick for City from a promising position

– 80′ Substitution for City: Maluleke makes way for Puleng Tlolane

– 79′ chance for City! But it’s wasted

– 76′ GOAAAL! Nurkovic puts Chiefs in the lead with a long range shot!

– 76′ GOAAAL! Akumu grabs the equaliser for Chiefs from close range!

– 75′ corner kick for Chiefs

– Substitution for City: Walter Musona comes on for Mngomezulu

– referee calls for the second cooling break

– 71′ GOAAAL! Katsande pulls one for Chiefs with a header!

– 70′ another corner kick for Chiefs

– 67′ corner kick for Chiefs and it turns into another one

– 61′ GOAAAL! Maluleke’s free kick is deflected into the back of the net!

– 61′ free kick for City from a good scoring position

– 59′ free kick for City from a promising position

– 47′ offside call goes against City

– Chiefs get the second half underway

– Triple substitution for Chiefs: Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande come on for Frosler, Sasman and Baccus

– referee Thando Ndzandzeka blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Polokwane City 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs

– 45+3′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 4 minutes of added time to be played

– 43′ Anas shoots wide from close range

– 40′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 39′ free kick for City and a yellow card for Nurkovic

– 37′ Mngomezulu shoots wide of goals from long range

– 33′ Nurkovic’s header is saved by Chibwe

– 31′ corner kick for Chiefs

– referee calls for a cooling break

– 24′ corner kick for Chiefs, but nothing comes off it

– 22′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position

– 20′ Nku wastes a chance to grab a brace when he shoots wide from close range

– 17′ GOAAAL! Nku puts City in the lead with a cool finish!

– 14′ Akpeyi pulls off another good save to deny Mngomezulu

– 9′ Phiri shoots wide of goals from long range

– 8′ Nurkovic hits the side netting from close range

– 2′ Akpeyi calls into action early for Chiefs and the Nigerian is equal to the task

– City get the game underway

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Polokwane City XI: Chibwe, Mvelase, Hlongwane, Nkili, Denis, Chauke, Nku, Phiri, Mgomezulu, Maluleke, Anas

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Frosler, Cardoso ©, Mathoho, Sasman, Agay, Manyama, Baccus, Billiat, Kambole, Nurković

Amakhosi will be looking to avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of City when the sides last met.

Rise and Shine edged Amakhosi 1-0 at FNB Stadium in September last year with Jabulani Maluleke scoring the winning goal for City from the penalty spot.

City on the other side will be looking not only to do a league ‘double’ over Chiefs, but also for a win that will move them closer to safety.

The Limpopo side is currently on 14th position on the log table on 23 points from 24 matches.

