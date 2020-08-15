Pirates assistant coach Davids anticipates goals in Wits clash

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids says ties between Pirates and Bidvest Wits are anticipated to produce a lot of goals with the teams set to clash at the Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday.

READ: Preview: Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits

The last time the two teams met in a league encounter seven goals were scored in the game, with Wits walking away as 4-3 winners on the day.

However, having played to a goalless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns last Tuesday, Davids says their performance has given them confidence to do well against the Clever Boys.

“Our matches against Bidvest Wits have always produced goals, that’s how everyone approaches the game. Trying to scores and trying to get into t scoresheet early,” Davids told the Buccaneers media.

“The game against Sundowns gave us a lot of confidence, especially in the second half. So, we are going to take that confidence and attack Bidvest Wits.”

The Bucs assistant is also cautious about the danger that Wits possess, especially in the second half having seen their last two games.

“We’ve seen Bidvest in the last two matches, they go all out in attack and they push numbers. Of course all their players are looking for the next move, thinking about if they are going to move with the new club or if they can secure their future with the next club,” he addd.

“They are a team that plays with a lot of fair, lot of confidence and we have seen it in the second half against Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.