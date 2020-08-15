Preview: Orlando Pirates vs Bidvest Wits

Bucs were unlucky not to walk away with maximum points in their last game against Mamelodi Sundowns midweek, They dominated the game and had better chances than the Brazilians but in the end they had to settle for a 0-0

draw.

“First time, you could see it’s [been] a long time since we last played but we came more and more into the game. In the first half, a 0-0 was okay. The second half was much better, we had chances to win the game but Sundowns always had a chance,” said Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the game.

“It was a very difficult game for us, top players against us. Yes, in the end of the time we hit the post, with a little luck you win the game.

“I’m not 100 per cent unhappy, I’m not 100 per cent [feeling] bad. We have the next game in three days, that’s the focus now.”

The Clever Boys held log leaders Kaizer Chiefs to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening and they will fancy their chances against Pirates. Prior to that, they were edged 3-2 by Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semifinals played at the same venue.

Wits captain ThulanI Hlatshwayo says the Clever Boys know what to expect from the Buccaneers.

“We know what kind of a team Pirates are, they are a speedy team. Their front three, front four are very quick and use their pace to challenge the defence. It will be similar to the games we played against Chiefs and Sundowns in the past few days,” said Hlatshwayo.

“With the combination play of Sundowns we had to do a lot of shifting, they move a lot, they don’t really have an out-and-out striker, they play between the pockets and Pirates are similar in that aspect.”

