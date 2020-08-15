Preview: Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs

City, however, have proved to be somewhat of a bogey team for Amakhosi, with the Limpopo-based outfit winning three wins, drawing two and only losing once to Chiefs in the last six meetings between the sides.

Young Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo says Chiefs are ready to face their bogey team.

“Having played our first game against BidVest Wits, it was not an easy game, it was very tough, but I think we did well as a team,” said Ngcobo.

“We fought and playing a draw was not what we wanted, but we can take the point and look forward to our next game, which is Polokwane City, and which will not be an easy game again.

“But we are prepared and ready to face them, and we are going to make sure we fight and get the three points.”

Rise and Shine on the other side will be looking to do a league ‘double’ over Chiefs when the sides meet today.

City beat Chiefs 1-0 away at FNB Stadium when the side met in the first half of the 2019/20 season, with Jabulani Maluleke scoring from the penalty spot for Rise and Shine.

The game is set to kick off at 3.30pm.

