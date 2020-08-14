Erasmus dedicates his winning goal to his dad

The 30-year-old took just 17 minutes to do as his father had told him. READ: Erasmus heads City past Chippa and closer to safety Erasmus scored with a header in the 17th minute and the goal was enough to sink Chippa United in their first game after the Covid-19 break.

After the game, Erasmus tweeted: “(I) Spoke to my dad before the game and he told me to score coz (because) he said ‘I’m goin to dub (record) the game’ lol coz he has work from 14:00-22:00.

“My HERO will be crying when he sees the dubbed game tonight when he gets home. I LOVE U DADDY!!!!!!”

The goal was his 10th of the season and he will now be looking to see if he can’t overtake Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango who is leading the scoring charts with 14 strikes so far.

The win was big for City who have been flirting with relegation and the three points earned took them clear of the relegation zone into ninth position with 30 points.

