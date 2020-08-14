PSL News 14.8.2020 08:08 pm

Erasmus dedicates his winning goal to his dad

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Erasmus dedicates his winning goal to his dad

Kermit Erasmus of Cape Town City celebrates his goal (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Cape City striker Kermit Erasmus has taken to Twitter to reveal how his father ‘instructed’ him to score this afternoon.

The 30-year-old took just 17 minutes to do as his father had told him.

READ: Erasmus heads City past Chippa and closer to safety

Erasmus scored with a header in the 17th minute and the goal was enough to sink Chippa United in their first game after the Covid-19 break.

After the game, Erasmus tweeted: “(I) Spoke to my dad before the game and he told me to score coz (because) he said ‘I’m goin to dub (record) the game’ lol coz he has work from 14:00-22:00.

 “My HERO will be crying when he sees the dubbed game tonight when he gets home. I LOVE U DADDY!!!!!!”

The goal was his 10th of the season and he will now be looking to see if he can’t overtake Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango who is leading the scoring charts with 14 strikes so far.

The win was big for City who have been flirting with relegation and the three points earned took them clear of the relegation zone into ninth position with 30 points.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Erasmus heads City past Chippa and closer to safety 14.8.2020
Half-time report: Chippa United 0-1 Cape Town City 14.8.2020
Preview: Chippa United vs Cape Town City 14.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Flooding, chilly weather coming this weekend as cold front hits SA

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding back at 8am on Friday

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Gigaba and Molefe’s alleged Gupta money scandal and DA court battle

Education All systems go for matric exams! Get your full timetable here

State Capture ‘Mystery’ Zondo witness spills the alleged beans on Brian Molefe


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 