Live report: Highlands Park vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Owen Da Gama during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Highlands Park (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Hello and welcome to the Dobsonville Stadium where Highlands Park take on Mamelodi Sundowns in an Absa Premiership match.

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Highlands Park 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 45′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 44′ corner kick for Highlands

– 42′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 40′ GOAAAL! Mkhulise grabs the equaliser for Sundowns with a brilliant header!

– 36′ Kapini does well to parry Zwane’s shot away for a corner kick

– 33′ Nascimento’s header goes wide of goals

– 32′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Fransman

– referee calls for the cooling break

– 23′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 21′ Makhaula shoots wide of goals from long range

– 20′ another corner kick for Sundowns

– 16′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 14′ Mbatha’s header goes wide of goals

– 9′ corner kick for Highlands

– 7′ free kick for Sundowns and it’s cleared by Highlands

– 6′ GOAAAL! Shalulile puts Highlands in the lead with a powerful finish!

– 4′ offside call goes against Highlands

– Sundowns get the game underway at Dobsonville Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Highlands Park XI: Kapini, Mokoena, Mbhele, Fransman, Ramoraka, Mzava, Makhaula, Mvala, Shaulile,L.Mbatha, Nyatama
Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Onyango, Maboe, Langerman, Nascimento, Madisha, Coetzee, Mkhulise, Kekana, Sirino, Zwane, Vilakazi

Second-placed Brazilians will be looking to close the gap on log leaders Kaizer Chiefs to one point with a win against Highlands.

Coach Pitso Mosimane has made three chances to the side that played to a goalless draw against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday. Tebogo Langerman, Gaston Sirino and Vilakazi start the game in the places of Mosa Lebusa, Lyle Lakay and Keletso Makgalwa.

The Lions of the North on the other side will be looking to cement their place in the top eight by beating Sundowns this evening. This is their first game since the resumption of the season.

