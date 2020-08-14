Blow by blow: Highlands Park vs Mamelodi Sundowns

– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Highlands Park 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 90+4′ Substitution for Highlands: Makhaula makes way for Ryan Rae

– 90+3′ Double substitution for Sundowns: Anthony Laffor and Lyle Lakay come on for Kekana and Sirino respectively

– 90+2′ free kick for Sundowns from a good scoring position

– 4 minutes of added time to be played

– 87′ free kick for Sundowns and yellow card for Makhaula

– 86′ Mokoena’s long range shot is saved by Onyango

– 84′ yellow card for Mkhuma for a late foul on Mokoena

– 80′ Substitution for Sundowns: Nascimento makes way for Wayne Arendse

– 78′ free kick for Highlands and a yellow card for Nascimento

– referee calls for the second cooling break

– 67′ offside call goes against Highlands

– 66′ free kick for Highlands and a yellow card for Langerman

– 64′ another corner kick for Highlands

– 63′ corner kick for Highlands and it’s wasted

– 62′ Kekana’s header goes over the crossbar

– 61′ free kick for Sundowns from a promising position

– 59′ Double substitution for Sundowns: Promise Mkhuma and Keletso Makgalwa come on for Zwane and Vilakazi respectively

– 58′ free kick for Sundowns from a promising position and it turns to a corner kick

– 51′ Mbatha shoots wide of goals from long range

– Highlands get the second half underway

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Highlands Park 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 45′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 44′ corner kick for Highlands

– 42′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 40′ GOAAAL! Mkhulise grabs the equaliser for Sundowns with a brilliant header!

– 36′ Kapini does well to parry Zwane’s shot away for a corner kick

– 33′ Nascimento’s header goes wide of goals

– 32′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Fransman

– referee calls for the cooling break

– 23′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 21′ Makhaula shoots wide of goals from long range

– 20′ another corner kick for Sundowns

– 16′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 14′ Mbatha’s header goes wide of goals

– 9′ corner kick for Highlands

– 7′ free kick for Sundowns and it’s cleared by Highlands

– 6′ GOAAAL! Shalulile puts Highlands in the lead with a powerful finish!

– 4′ offside call goes against Highlands

– Sundowns get the game underway at Dobsonville Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Highlands Park XI: Kapini, Mokoena, Mbhele, Fransman, Ramoraka, Mzava, Makhaula, Mvala, Shaulile,L.Mbatha, Nyatama

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Onyango, Maboe, Langerman, Nascimento, Madisha, Coetzee, Mkhulise, Kekana, Sirino, Zwane, Vilakazi

Second-placed Brazilians will be looking to close the gap on log leaders Kaizer Chiefs to one point with a win against Highlands.

Coach Pitso Mosimane has made three chances to the side that played to a goalless draw against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday. Tebogo Langerman, Gaston Sirino and Vilakazi start the game in the places of Mosa Lebusa, Lyle Lakay and Keletso Makgalwa.

The Lions of the North on the other side will be looking to cement their place in the top eight by beating Sundowns this evening. This is their first game since the resumption of the season.

