Erasmus heads City past Chippa and closer to safety

Cape Town City eased their relegation worries on Friday afternoon with a 1-0 victory over Chippa United at Orlando Stadium that also moved them within a point of a top eight finish, at least until eighth-placed Highlands Park played Sundowns later on Friday.

The only goal of the game came courtesy of a first half header from Kermit Erasmus, who took his Absa Premiership tally to double figures with a well-taken effort.

Chippa, meanwhile, remain just three points clear of the promotion-relegation play-off spots.

The game marked Lehlohonolo Seema’s first in charge of Chippa, the former Lesotho international defender taking over at the beginning of July after leaving Bloemfontein Celtic.

Cape Town City went in front in the 17th minute, as Chippa were guilty of trying to be too cute in playing from the back and Fagrie Lakay won possession, sending in an inch-perfect cross that Erasmus headed past Mlungisi Mazibuko in the Chippa goal.

Lakay was causing problems down Chippa’s left flank, and another surging run saw his shot from a tight angle pushed away by Mazibuko.

City should have doubled their lead in the 76th minute, as substitute Tashreeq Morris broke clear of the Chippa defence, and ran onto a fine pass from Mduduzi Mdantsane, but his shot was too close to an on-rushing Mazibuko, who blocked the effort.

Chippa pushed for an equaliser in the late stages but never really threatened the City goal, their last opportunity coming as a tame Diamond Thopola effort was gathered in the grateful arms of Peter Leeuwenburgh.

