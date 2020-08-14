Half-time report: Chippa United 0-1 Cape Town City

The game started on a low with both teams sizing up each other early on, but it was the Citizens who showed intent in the early stages of the game.

It came as no surprise when they took the lead through Erasmus in the 17th minute who scored with a brilliant header.

Chippa almost grabbed the equaliser in the final minute of the first half following a dangerous cross from Gregory Damons, but Abbubaker Mobara cleared the danger.

City hanged on to their slender lead to the half-time break.

Starting XI:

Chippa United XI: Mazibuko, Sekotlong, Damons, Moyo, Malepe, Maphangule, Thopola, Jodwana, Komane, Maphanga, Gamildien

Cape Town City XI: Leeuwenburgh, Fielies, Mobara, Edmilson, Mkhize, Mdantsane, Nodada, Roberts, Lakay, Erasmus, Ralani.

