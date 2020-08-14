PSL News 14.8.2020 04:44 pm

Half-time report: Chippa United 0-1 Cape Town City

Cape Town City players celebrate a goal scored by Kermit Erasmus of Cape Town City (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Cape Town City lead Chippa United 1-0 at the half-time break courtesy of a Kermit Erasmus header in an Absa Premiership match played at the Orlando Stadium.

The game started on a low with both teams sizing up each other early on, but it was the Citizens who showed intent in the early stages of the game.

It came as no surprise when they took the lead through Erasmus in the 17th minute who scored with a brilliant header.

Chippa almost grabbed the equaliser in the final minute of the first half following a dangerous cross from Gregory Damons, but Abbubaker Mobara cleared the danger.

City hanged on to their slender lead to the half-time break.

Starting XI:

Chippa United XI: Mazibuko, Sekotlong, Damons, Moyo, Malepe, Maphangule, Thopola, Jodwana, Komane, Maphanga, Gamildien
Cape Town City XI: Leeuwenburgh, Fielies, Mobara, Edmilson, Mkhize, Mdantsane, Nodada, Roberts, Lakay, Erasmus, Ralani.

