Dladla – Polokwane City like playing Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs legend Josta Dladla has urged Amakhosi to keep their cool as they prepare for a tense finish to their bid to capture the Absa Premiership title.

READ MORE: Kaizer Chiefs’ Ngcobo happy with first game performance.

Chiefs will play Polokwane City on Saturday in their second game since the resumption of the 2019/20 season, having only managed a point in a 1-1 draw with Bidvest Wits on Wednesday evening.

The gap between Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns could be just a point when Amakhosi kick off against Rise and Shine, if Sundowns can beat Highlands Park on Friday evening.

“Polokwane City likes to play against us,” Dladla told the Kaizer Chiefs website on Friday

“They are one of those high-risk football teams in the way they play. You can’t give them space. They are also fighting relegation, which will make them like wounded lions.

“However, we should just stay calm. The coach should tell the players, ‘we want to keep smelling the blood (league title) and show how hungry we are.’ There are still seven matches to go, including the one on Saturday. We have to take it one game at a time.”

Dladla believes Chiefs were unfortunate not to beat Wits, conceding an equaliser late in the game.

“We played well and the boys looked sharp,” added Dladla.

“We looked set to win the match until the 89th minute – one mistake and we got punished. That’s football for you.”

Dladla also praised the midfield partnership of Willard Katsande and young Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who replaced George Maluleka, who has moved to Sundowns, in the Chiefs team.

“Willard Katsande, as usual, did well … I was impressed with the youngster, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who looks to have a bright future ahead of him. Credit also to coach Ernst Middendorp for having the courage to field him in such an important match, as not too many PSL coaches would do that.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.