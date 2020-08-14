Wits ‘keeper Goss expects another Orlando Pirates cracker

Ricardo Goss expects plenty of entertainment when Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits face off for one last time on Saturday, and the Clever Boys ‘keeper understandably feels that the side that can perform in defence, is the one that will leave with an Absa Premiership victory in the bag.

The two previous meetings between Pirates and Wits this season have produced 13 goals, with the Clever Boys winning the first round encounter in the Absa Premiership 4-3, and a 3-3 draw in the Nedbank Cup resulting in Wits reaching the next round after a penalty shoot out.

Goss missed the league match but was between the poles for the cup game in February, though not long after that, he had to serve a four match ban, which actually extended over several months, because of the lengthy interruption to the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it will be entertaining, there have been a lot of goals (between the sides),” said Goss on Friday in an interview with the South African Football Journalists Association.

“It was 4-3 at the Moses Mabhida and 3-3 in the Nedbank Cup so it is usually very entertaining. I think it is 50/50 and the team that defends better will win.”

The 26 year-old ‘keeper returned from his suspension in the midweek 1-1 league draw with Kaizer Chiefs, his ban having come after he pushed referee Mxolisi Bambiso in Wits’ 2-0 loss to Cape Town City in January.

“We knew it was an important game to win and my emotions got the better of me,” added Goss.

“It is something I am not proud of and something that will never happen again. I have apologised to the referee and to my teammates for the way I reacted. I think I have learnt my lesson, I was out for six months and I do not want to go through that … again.”

Wits, meanwhile, had to deal with the shocking news during the season interruption that the club had been sold to Limpopo outfit TTM. Goss is widely reported to have signed a pre-contract to join Mamelodi Sundowns next season, and while many of the Wits squad have less secure futures, he says the spirit in the camp remains good.

“We have a players WhatsApp group where we talk about how we feel and how to focus on the remainder of the games. We have the Bafana captain (Thuani Hlatshwayo) and Buhle Mkhwanazi and Sifiso Hlanti and they stay on our backs not to focus on that (the sale) and to end the season off positively and give our all. We have nothing to lose.”

