Preview: Highlands Park vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Khaya Ndubane (Graphic: Costa Makola)
Ricardo Nascimento of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Sabelo Nyembe of Highlands Park during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Highlands Park at Loftus Versfeld Stadium / Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to maintain their unbeaten record against Highlands Park when the sides meet in an Absa Premiership clash this evening.

In seven clashes between the sides, the Brazilians have claimed four wins with the other three ending in draws.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, however, has warned his charges ahead of this clash that past records mean nothing in football.

“The record is good against Highlands but we have to be honest in football past records don’t really matter. Of course they can give a psychological advantage or mental advantage but each and every game it’s anybody’s game,” said Mosimane.

“Who would have expected Bidvest Wits to come out and fight the way they were fighting [against Sundowns]. So football is not about the results, it’s not about the game, it’s not all about the tactics. There’s also the emotional side [of it]. If the players are stable and are willing to fight, the results can change because of the attitude [of the players].”

The Lions of the North will be looking to consolidate their top eight position when they meet Sundowns tonight,

Highlands, are currently placed eighth on the league standings – three points above ninth-placed Bloemfontein Celtic and a win over the Brazilians will see them cement their place in the top eight.

The game is set to kick off at 6pm.

