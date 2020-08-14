PSL News 14.8.2020 10:49 am

Middendorp explains Khune’s absence during Wits clash

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp fielded Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi for their match against Bidvest Wits.

Amakhosi had a chance to extended their lead at the top of the log table to six-point with a win against the Clever Boys but allowed the Students to pull one back late into the second half.

READ MORE: Kaizer Chiefs’ Ngcobo happy with first game performance.

Middendorp had Bruce Bvuma on the bench as his second choice goalkeeper, which raised questions regarding Itulemeng Khune’s place in the squad.

The German coach revealed Khune had “challenges” that prevented him from attending a few training sessions.

“I can put it in the same way as my colleague (Gavin Hunt) before reflected on (Thabang) Monare‚” said Middendorp in an online press-conference after the game against Wits.

“It’s the same. He missed some training sessions for different reasons in terms of having a challenge. I don’t want to (reveal) too much.

“We are not discussing any injuries. During the entire time, we haven’t spoken about any injury report or whatever.

“It’s simple easy that there were a number of training days where he couldn’t make it. And OK‚ that’s the same‚ then you decide.

“And today it was Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce. And let’s move forward now and see what’s going on towards the next game.”

