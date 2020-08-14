PSL News 14.8.2020 10:37 am

Pirates coach focused on season ending, not signing new players

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Josef Zinnbauer, head coach of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Josef Zinnbauer’s side take on Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, having drawn their opening game of the resumption 0-0 with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Buccaneers have been heavily linked with a number of players who could join the yam next season.

Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori, AmaZulu FC striker Bongi Ntuli and Bidvest Wits defender Thulani Hlatswayo are some of the players who are said to have been eyed by the Buccaneers.

“In the moment I’m not looking at next season or new blood. I’m looking at the games that we have. Six games left for us and that is the important thing and I’m not interested in other things. The focus is only for the last few games,” said Zinnbauer.

Since the return of the league, Bucs have played one game which ended in a goalless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this week.

The Buccaneers are set to host Wits at  Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Wits will go into this game having played two games. They were edged 3-2 in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup before playing to a 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs in a League encounter.

Pirates are third in the League table with 41 points after playing 24 games, while the Clever Boys find themselves on position five with 39 points from 22 games.

The last time the sides met in a league match Wits emerged 4-3 winners, with Mxolisi Macuphu bagging a brace for the Johannesburg outfit in the process.

