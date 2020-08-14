Tyson – We know what kind of a team Orlando Pirates is

Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo is wary of the pace of Orlando Pirates’ attack, as Bidvest Wits prepare to complete a treble of matches against the league’s so called Big Three at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Clever Boys played Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semfinals last Saturday, slipping to a narrow 3-2 defeat, and then took on Kaizer Chiefs in the Absa Premiership on Wednesday night, picking up a hard-fought 1-1 draw, courtesy of a late equaliser from Cole Alexander.

And Hlatshwayo knows what to expect from the Buccaneers, a team he is set to join next season, with Wits’s top flight status sold to Limpopo outfit TTM.

“We know what kind of a team Pirates is,” said the Bafana Bafana and Wits captain.

“They are a speedy team, their front three and four use their pace most of the time, they are similar to Sundowns and Chiefs. Chiefs do it with their front three, as much as they were not really giving us a problem last night, and Sundowns with their combination play do a lot of shifting of the ball, they don’t really have an out-and-out striker.

“I believe that Pirates will use that kind of game, we saw against Sundowns that Augustine Mulenga dropped and played the ball on the wings and tried to use his pace.”

One of the Pirates strikers Wits will certainly be familiar with is Gabadinho Mhango, with the former Wits front man having a superb first season at the Buccaneers, currently topping the Absa Premiership scoring charts with 14 goals.

“We have played against Gaba, and played with Gaba,” added Hlatshwayo.

“We know what kind of a player he is, he just goes. He plays, runs, and shoots from anywhere and has done well for himself and in this league. I wouldn’t say we know his weaknesses but we have to be alert at all times. As much as there is Gaba there is also Vincent Pule, Fortune Makaringe, they have quality going forward.”

