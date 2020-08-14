Preview: Chippa United vs Cape Town City

Seema joined Chippa from Bloemfontein Celtic last month.

The Chilli Boys got the better of the Citizens in the first round of the Absa Premiership, winning 1-0 at Athlone Stadium in December last year. Chippa will therefore be looking to do a league double over Jan Olde Riekerink’s side today.

“We will face a very good, well-coached team. They are a point above us on the log. So, it’s going be a very interesting encounter,” Chippa defender Diamond Thopola told the media this week.

“We won the first round encounter away from home. So, they are going to come out with guns blazing and we have to be ready for that.”

⏪THROWBACK THURSDAY⏪ Goals from Abel Mabaso and Katlego Mashego against @CapeTownCityFC gave us our first victory under coach @RealTebogoMoloi at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in 2017.#TBT#PrideOfEasternCape #AyeyeChilliBoyzAyeye ????️????️????️ pic.twitter.com/2Sh8mygvEB — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) August 13, 2020

City on the other side will be looking to avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of Chippa in December.

The Citizens, who are placed 12th on the log standings, A victory over City will move Chippa move further away from the bottom two positions.

???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???? It won’t be the same without you — but we’re finally returning to play the beautiful game ⚽️ Catch the Citizens today at 15:30 on SS4????????#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/H8McrCdRTw — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 14, 2020

The sides meet at Orlando Stadium in Soweto at 3.30pm.

