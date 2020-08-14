PSL News 14.8.2020 11:27 am

Preview: Chippa United vs Cape Town City

Khaya Ndubane
Augustine Kwem of Chippa United is chased by Ebrahim Seedat of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Cape Town City and Chippa United at Athlone Stadium. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Chippa United will be hoping to start a new era under coach Lehlohonolo Seema with a win against Cape Town City this afternoon.

Seema joined Chippa from Bloemfontein Celtic last month.

The Chilli Boys got the better of the Citizens in the first round of the Absa Premiership, winning 1-0 at Athlone Stadium in December last year. Chippa will therefore be looking to do a league double over Jan Olde Riekerink’s side today.

“We will face a very good, well-coached team. They are a point above us on the log. So, it’s going be a very interesting encounter,” Chippa defender Diamond Thopola told the media this week.

“We won the first round encounter away from home. So, they are going to come out with guns blazing and we have to be ready for that.”

City on the other side will be looking to avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of Chippa in December.

The Citizens, who are placed 12th on the log standings, A victory over City will move Chippa move further away from the bottom two positions.

The sides meet at Orlando Stadium in Soweto at 3.30pm.

