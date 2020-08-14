Kaizer Chiefs’ Ngcobo happy with first game performance 

Ngcobo held his own against Bidvest Wits on Wednesday evening in a 1-1 draw and earned accolades from his coach, who felt he did well in his first start.

“We are every happy to be back in action and on the field doing what we love,” said Ngcobo on Thursday afternoon.

“It was a very difficult game but I think we did well as a team. We fought. Playing a draw was not what we wanted but we take the point,” added the 20-year-old Pietermaritzburg-born.

The point earned against Wits ensured the Naturena based side keep their four-point cushion over their closest chasers Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for the Absa Premiership title.

He said the Wits game is now history as they look to do better when they play Rise and Shine at Loftus Versfled on Saturday afternoon.

“We are now looking forward to our next game which is against Polokwane City and not an easy game again but we are prepared and ready. We are going to make sure that we fight and get the three points.”

After the game on Wednesday, Middendorp said he was impressed with Ngcobo who was selected on merit ahead of the likes of Siphelele Ntshangase and Kyrean Baccus to partner club veteran Willard Katsande in central midfield.

“From what we have seen at training we have seen a lot of good moments of him contributing especially in attack. He did well in this game. Had some good passes but at the same time we have to spare him that’s why we replaced him,” he said.

The 61-year-old mentor said he doesn’t consider age when he picks his team but rather the ability and possible contribution.

“I don’t look at the age of the player if he is part of the squad he deserves a look in. I just look at what is happening at training. If somebody is in the squad of Kaizer Chiefs he should be ready to play.”