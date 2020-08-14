Sundowns have plenty of reasons to win it all, Bob Mabena being one  

There are numerous reasons why Sundowns should be motivated to go all out for the remaining two trophies of the season to complete a trio of titles in one campaign. Not only will they become only the second team to win a domestic treble in the Premier Soccer League era after Orlando Pirates won three trophies back-to-back between 2010 and 2012, but Sundowns will also be the first team to win the league three times in a row on two occasions. Masandawana dominated the league between 1997 and 2000 when they claimed the league title three times on the trot....

There are numerous reasons why Sundowns should be motivated to go all out for the remaining two trophies of the season to complete a trio of titles in one campaign.

Not only will they become only the second team to win a domestic treble in the Premier Soccer League era after Orlando Pirates won three trophies back-to-back between 2010 and 2012, but Sundowns will also be the first team to win the league three times in a row on two occasions.

Masandawana dominated the league between 1997 and 2000 when they claimed the league title three times on the trot.

This treble, you see, will be one to mark Sundowns’ 50th anniversary and could be one to honour and respect their popular supporter, radio and television personality Bob Mabena, who sadly lost his life this past Monday.

Mabena was hosting the breakfast show alongside Faith Mangope at talk radio station Power FM and had a stellar career that spanned over three decades where he worked for ration stations like Kaya FM and Metro FM. Mabena also received a coveted South African Music Award in 1997 for a hip hop song with former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Doctor Khumalo titled Get Funky.

“The Jammer”, as he was affectionately known, was a big Sundowns fan who, even when it seemed irrational, would defend Sundowns at all cost during the sports bulletins. It would be fitting if Downs were to overtake log leaders Kaizer Chiefs to the title and beat Bloemfontein Celtic in the Nedbank Cup final.

Not just as a cherry on top for their 50th celebration, not just for becoming the last team to win the league under the Absa Premiership disguise – as the league is set to get a new sponsorship – not only to be the first team to win 10 league titles in the PSL era – but also for Mabena.

Phakaaathi would like to convey condolences to the Mabena family – rest in eternal peace, “The Jammer”.

