Sundowns have plenty of reasons to win it all, Bob Mabena being one  

local soccer 52 mins ago

The stakes are high for Mamelodi Sundowns this season as they stand a chance to claim a maiden domestic treble with the Telkom Knockout already in the bag – the Absa Premiership title defence is still alive and Downs are in the final of the Nedbank Cup.

Michaelson Gumede
14 Aug 2020
07:00:17 AM
Radio presenter bob Mabena and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

There are numerous reasons why Sundowns should be motivated to go all out for the remaining two trophies of the season to complete a trio of titles in one campaign. Not only will they become only the second team to win a domestic treble in the Premier Soccer League era after Orlando Pirates won three trophies back-to-back between 2010 and 2012, but Sundowns will also be the first team to win the league three times in a row on two occasions. Masandawana dominated the league between 1997 and 2000 when they claimed the league title three times on the trot....

