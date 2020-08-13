Wits can be reincarnated via youth structures – Pitso

The Braamfontein-based side have been bought by Limpopo outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) who will replace Wits in the Absa Premiership next season.

Mosimane has had to count Wits as one of his main Premiership rivals in recent seasons and at some point had to watch Hunt and his team lift the MTN8 title at his expense after Masandawana were thumped 3-0 in the 2016 final.

The sides played their last game against each other this past Saturday, where Sundowns won 3-2 in a thrilling contest and advanced to the Nedbank Cup final where they will take on Bloemfontein Celtic next month.

Mosimane is of the view that it is possible for Wits to be reincarnated in a couple of years and says this responsibility lies with the junior team, perhaps the university team that competes in Varsity Sports as it seems likely that TTM will take over Wits’ academy as well.

“You don’t want to lose a team like that, I used to jab them and say they have only won one league trophy in 99 years just to put some humour on it but what a good team, they are a strong team. They have won cups and we have to give credit to the coach. I don’t think the coach will struggle to get a club,” said Mosimane.

“It is sad for them to go but business is business. In Europe names remain [when a team is sold] but in South Africa the name changes. The youth is still there, they can come (again). Glasgow Rangers was relegated to the lower ranks but they came back and they are in the Scottish Premier League now. Wits juniors can come up again, they have got a really good youth structure, we wish that they can come back,” he added.

Wits are currently fifth on the Absa Premiership standings and their next assignment is against third-placed Orlando Pirates this Saturday evening at Ellis Park.

They will play their final game on 5 September against Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium – an arena where they lifted their only Premiership title in the 2016/17 season.

