2020 Black Label Cup cancelled

“Following the South African government’s decision to ban all public gatherings and the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak globally, Carling Black Label in conjunction with their partners, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Stadium Management convened a meeting where all parties concluded that the 2020 Carling Black Label Cup and all related activities should be cancelled,” read a statement from the organisers.

“The premise of the Carling Black Label Cup is fan engagement, therefore with COVID-19 regulations, there are limitations in optimally engaging with the football loving fans, media, teams and every other stakeholder involved in this unique spectacle.”

Carling Black Label Brand Director, Arné Rust said: “As Carling Black Label, we share the disappointment of our Champion Fans as they will not experience the pre-season Cup which they anticipate each year. As we are currently experiencing the effects caused by the Coronavirus outbreak, we are concerned that hosting the Carling Black Label Cup will not align with the true essence of the campaign.

“However, staying true to Carling Black Label’s purpose of empowering our champion fans, the brand is planning activities that will still afford football fans an opportunity to engage with their Champion Beer in a truly novel and exciting way. Details will be communicated in due course.”

“Despite challenges surrounding contact sport, as a football-loving brand, we will work closely with our partners at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to seek innovative ways of bringing fans closer to the game of football. We call on all Champion fans to be Responsible Together and to look out on our brand pages for an upcoming announcement.” Rust concluded.

The pre-season match, which started in 2011, gives millions of fans a voice through the unique voting channels, media drives and fan engagement which have consistently led to the Cup’s sold out status weeks before the much-anticipated match day.

