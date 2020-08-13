Da Gama confirms Tshakhuma interest, not keen to leave Highlands

And that was the last he heard of the matter, Da Gama told a South African Football Journalists Association (Safja) virtual media conference on Thursday morning.

Tshakhuma are believed to be after Da Gama’s services after buying Bidvest Wits’ top flight status for next season.

“Someone from TTM called and I made it clear that I am contracted to Highlands Park and if there is anything they require they should speak to Highlands Park. That has not happened as yet,” said Da Gama.

The 58-year-old mentor suggested that he would not be keen to leave the Lions of the North anyway as he has things he has set out to achieve with the club.

“I’m also in a situation where I want to build things, and achieve things. You can’t build a team for two seasons and then move away. You want to build a team that can compete in the top five.

“So, yes I am very ambitious and I want Highlands Park to successful. I think we have the capacity and a good backing from the board and I believe we can be better than where we are.

“I still believe we have tremendous potential and we have already built a solid foundation,” he explained

Highlands Park will resume their 2019/20 Absa Premiership campaign at home to Mamelodi Sundowns at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday evening.

