Pirates coach Zinnbauer explains Zungu introduction 

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says the midfielder worked very hard at training in the last few weeks, but it was hard to throw him into the game.

“Zungu is a good, a hard worker and he understands what is Orlando Pirates. Pirates is a is a big team and has a top squad and it’s not so easy. When you come here you have to fight for position (to play) and Zungu has worked hard in the last couple of weeks, especially the last two weeks,” said Zinnbauer during a virtual press conference after the game.

“It was not easy to make changes because we had a chance to win the game and no one wants to go out, the players were running.”

After giving the midfielder his first run as a Pirates player, the Bucs mentor hopes that Zungu’s confidence will now go up as he waits to be included in the starting line-up.

“But, yeah, he has some minutes now and I hope he gets more motivation for the next games and confidence, and step by step get closer to the starting 11. He has the qualities but he is a new player for us so now we will bring him closer for the starting 11.”

Pirates signed Zungu in January from Stellenbosch FC on a three-year deal.

