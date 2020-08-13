Pirates change room made it uncomfortable for Chiefs, claims Middendorp

READ: Chiefs coach Middendorp takes a dig at Sundowns over Maluleka switch
The Naturena-based side are now four points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game on hand.
Asked about the feeling of occupying their biggest rivals Orlando Pirates’ change room for the first time, Middendorp conceded that it had been a little unsettling.
“It was strange. Being a rival of Orlando Pirates, when you look around you saw faces of the heroes of Orlando Pirates everywhere. It wasn’t comfortable and doesn’t make you feel at home,” said the Amakhosi mentor who was strangely unanimated on the dugout on the night.
“We discussed as a technical team that the expectations are high so we have to be a bit more relaxed and leave it with the players they know what to do. But push hem at some point but not too much.
“You have to give them the feeling that what they are doing is right, they will judge it, they will correct it themselves.
