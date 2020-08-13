Cosafa and Nike agree on sponsorship deal

Nike has a three-year-deal which will see them supply kits and match balls at Cosafa tournaments.
WATCH: 2019 Cosafa Women’s Under-17 Championship best goals.
According to the Cosafa website, it took the football body a few months to convince the apparel manufacturer to jump in as one of their sponsors for tournaments and kits.
Association members of Cosafa are set to benefit from the sale of replica jerseys of their clubs produced by the American sportswear manufacture.
Chairman of COSAFA Commercial Standing Committee Walter Nyamilandu-Manda is delighted they concluded the deal with Mike and hopes the partnership will be fruitful for all the stakeholders.
“It is critical in the current economic climate that COSAFA is strategic in its approach towards securing revenue streams in order to fund its operations whilst at the same time providing benefits to its Member Associations,” Walter Nyamilandu-Manda was quoted as saying by the Cosafa website.
“We believe this partnership with Nike can be a game-changer for our region.”
