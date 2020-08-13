Hunt rues Wits’ luck against Kaizer Chiefs

Gavin Hunt felt his Bidvest Wits side didn’t have lady luck on their side on Wednesday evening, even though it required a late strike from midfielder Cole Alexander to earn the Clever Boys a point in an Absa Premiership clash with Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium.

“I thought we were a bit unfortunate,” said Hunt after the match.

“I thought we did really well and it was pretty much the same as Saturday (Wits lost 3-2 to Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semifinals), we created good opportunities and if the game had gone on a bit longer maybe we would have won it.

“But it is always tough (against Chiefs), they have a lot of experience, they are a stable side … we had good opportunities and unfortunately we didn’t get a better result, but be that as it may we need to move on.”

It doesn’t get any easier for Wits, meanwhile, as they now face Orlando Pirates on Saturday at Ellis Park in their next Absa Premiership encounter.

Wits will hope to grab three points, all the same, as their players have impressed in the last two matches without a victory, especially as this is Bidvest Wits’ last season of existence, with the club’s status already sold to Limpopo side TTM, and many players’ futures still up in the air.

“I think any professional footballer owes it to the game of football to play like a professional until the end of their contract, or in our case, until the club is sold. It is important to finish it off and to play to the best of our ability. If I see any player slipping we will leaved them out, but right now people want to play.”

