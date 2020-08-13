PSL News 13.8.2020 10:15 am

Hunt rues Wits’ luck against Kaizer Chiefs

Jonty Mark
Hunt rues Wits’ luck against Kaizer Chiefs

Gavin Hunt, Coach of Bidvest Wits talking to players during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on the 12 August 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Wits head coach felt that had the game gone on a bit longer, his side might have emerged with the three points from Wednesday evening’s game at Orlando Stadium.

Gavin Hunt felt his Bidvest Wits side didn’t have lady luck on their side on Wednesday evening, even though it required a late strike from midfielder Cole Alexander to earn the Clever Boys a point in an Absa Premiership clash with Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium.

READ MORE: Wits strike late to hold Kaizer Chiefs to a draw.

“I thought we were a bit unfortunate,” said Hunt after the match.

“I thought we did really well and it was pretty much the same as Saturday (Wits lost 3-2 to Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semifinals), we created good opportunities and if the game had gone on a bit longer maybe we would have won it.

“But it is always tough (against Chiefs), they have a lot of experience, they are a stable side … we had good opportunities and unfortunately we didn’t get a better result, but be that as it may we need to move on.”

It doesn’t get any easier for Wits, meanwhile, as they now face Orlando Pirates on Saturday at Ellis Park in their next Absa Premiership encounter.

Wits will hope to grab three points, all the same, as their players have impressed in the last two matches without a victory, especially as this is Bidvest Wits’ last season of existence, with the club’s status already sold to Limpopo side TTM, and many players’ futures still up in the air.

“I think any professional footballer owes it to the game of football to play like a professional until the end of their contract, or in our case, until the club is sold. It is important to finish it off and to play to the best of our ability. If I see any player slipping we will leaved them out, but right now people want to play.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Middendorp bemoans Kaizer Chiefs’ missed opportunities 13.8.2020
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Fleurhof evictions and Gordhan no-show at Zondo commission 12.8.2020
Chiefs coach Middendorp takes a dig at Sundowns over Maluleka switch 12.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News July and August UIF Ters claims open from Monday

Covid-19 SA death toll breaches 11,000 as worldwide cases top 20 million

Business News Load shedding looms this week, and for at least two more years

School Combined Matric exams: Here is the final timetable

Motorsport It all started when Brad Binder was only eight years old….


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 