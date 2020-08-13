PSL News 13.8.2020 10:24 am

Middendorp bemoans Kaizer Chiefs’ missed opportunities

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The Kaizer Chiefs coach was not happy that his team didn’t make the most of their opportunities on the break in the first half.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp did very little to hide his disappointment after his side drew with Bidvest Wits.

Amakhosi let a 1-0 lead slip in the final minutes of their league game against the Clever Boys losing an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the log table to six points.

Middendorp complained about poor decision making from his side in what ended as a 1-1 draw against coach Gavin Hunt’s side.

“It was our first game in five months,” Middendorp told SuperSportTV after their game against Wits on Wednesday night.

“I think we messed it up in certain moments in the first half. Sometimes when we counter-attacked, when we had this transition, say four against three or five against three, we have to make more out of it. I think that is the dilemma we have to discuss.”

“Wits are a good team. We took a point. Here under the circumstances. It’s another seven games to go. We have to be alert in every moment. Games against each team in this remaining three weeks will be the same. Everyone will be fighting for various positions in the league,” he added.

