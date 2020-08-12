Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Bidvest Wits

– 53′ Castro’s shot is saved by Goss

– 51′ Dzvukamanja’s header is saved by Akpeyi

– 50′ corner kick for Wits and it leads to another one

– 49′ free kick for Wits and a yellow card for Katsande

– 48′ Billiat shoots wide from close range

– Wits get the second half underway

– Double substitution for Wits: Eva Nga and Solly Khunedi comes on for Phillips and Human respectively

– referee Abongile Tom blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Bidvest Wits

– 45+1′ Chiefs survives a scare when Akpeyi fails to hang on to Hotto’s shot

– 40′ Nurkovic wastes a chance to double Chiefs’ lead when he shoots wide of goals with Goss in no man’s land

– 36′ GOAAAL!! Nurkovic puts Chiefs in the lead with a good header!

– 36′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 34′ Human shoots wide from long range

– 32′ corner kick for Wits and it leads to another one

– 26′ referee calls for the cooling break

– 24′ another offside call goes against Chiefs

– 22′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 20′ Moleko’s shot is saved by Goss

– 18′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position

– 17′ Chiefs appeal for the penalty for a foul on Nurkovic, but the referee waves play on

– 15′ Billiat shoots over the crossbar from long range

– 14′ Goss does well to tip Nurkovic’s header over the crossbar

– 12′ offside call goes against Wits

– 10′ free kick for Wits

– 4′ corner kick for Chiefs

– Chiefs get the game underway playing from right to left

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Moleko, Cardoso, Mathoho, Sasman, Katsande ©, Manyama, Ngcobo, Billiat, Castro, Nurković

Bidvest Wits XI: Goss, Macheke, Gordinho, Hlatshwayo, Phillips, Alexander, Nange, Domingo, Hotto, Human, Dzvukamanja

Amakhosi will be looking to extend their lead over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns to six points with a win against Wits.

The Clever Boys on the other side will be looking to keep their chance of winning the league title alive by beating Chiefs tonight.

