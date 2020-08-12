Ajax edge closer to clinching GladAfrica Championship title

The Urban Warriors were however made to work really hard for their three points at Rand Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The game was open with both teams building from the back but lacked sharpness in the final third. It however got better as the game progressed and they found spaces in attacking zones but neither could make it count in the first half.

Eleazar Rodgers had a great opportunity to put the Urban Warriors ahead two minutes to the half time break but failed to connect his header properly to Deolon Mekoe’s cross from the left and his effort went harmlessly wide.

The second half was almost similar to the first with none of the teams finding the right ball in front of goals. That was however until Abednigo Mosiatlaga found the net with 10 minutes to the end when he connected with the ball crossed from the right to give Ajax the lead.

Swallows FC were meanwhile held to a goalless draw by TS Sporting by the point helped them leap back to second position on the standings.

While the point was good enough for their first game after the lengthy break, it did their title and automatic promotion ambitions no favours as the Urban Warriors now look to have bolted off and gliding toward the finish line.

Results:

TS Sporting 0 Swallows FC 0; Mbombela United 0 Cape Umoya United 0; TS Galaxy 0 Steenberg United 0; University of Pretoria 1 Real Kings 1

