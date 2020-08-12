Wits midfielder Alexander – Chiefs’ Manyama and Billiat ‘can kill any team’

Bidvest Wits midfielder Cole Alexander believes his side is ready to take on the current log leaders Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday evening in what will be the Soweto giants’ first match in almost five months as they look to wrap up what has been a good season for them so far.

Wits come into the league clash having lost 3-2 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Semifinals of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

“After the game against Sundowns, the coach came into the dressing room and told us he was proud of us and told us how proud he was of us for the way we played against Sundowns,” said Alexander, according to the Wits official website.



The former Ajax Cape Town midfielder says it feels good to be back on the field playing again. Alexander believes they need to pay attention to Chiefs’ Manyama and Billiat in their next game.

“I have played with Manyama and Billiat and those two are really among the best players in the country and on any day they can kill any team. They are creative that’s what I like most about them. They gave me a hard time at training when we were at Ajax. It is always difficult to play against such creative players. Katsande is also a good leaders and I admire them so much that’s why they are where they are,” added Alexander.



