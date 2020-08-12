PSL News 12.8.2020 03:01 pm

Orlando Pirates target Grobler free to decide on own future

Jonty Mark
Orlando Pirates target Grobler free to decide on own future

Bradley Grobler of Supersport United reacts encourages Thamsanqa Gabuza during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between Highlands Park and SuperSport United at Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa on 08 March 2020 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

SuperSport will be happy to let Grobler go if a lucrative contract comes his way from another team at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews says that the club will not stand in the way of striker Bradley Grobler, if he wants to make a big-money move at the end of the 2019/20 season.

READ MORE: SuperSport confirm Sundowns make ‘very good’ bid for Modiba

Orlando Pirates have been continuously linked with the SuperSport striker, who has 15 goals in all competitions this season, and who, at 32, would no doubt jump at one final lucrative contract, should it come his way.

“With Grobler, it is about whether he wants to see it out (at SuperSport) or make a move,” Matthews told the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja) on Wednesday.

“Right now he probably only has one more move in him. We will have to sit down with him and see how he feels at the end of the season. We (SuperSport) have offered him something until the end of his football career, and potentially beyond, we have offered him a coaching spot. But at the same time, money is money.

“If Bradley is offered something big I don’t think anyone at SuperSport can be saying he must be seeing out the rest of his career here, when he can earn double elsewhere in the twilight of his career. “

“(With) the proceeds of what we sell Bradley for, we would need to get another very good striker, which is not easy to do.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
2020 Black Label Cup cancelled 13.8.2020
Pirates coach Zinnbauer explains Zungu introduction  13.8.2020
Hunt rues Wits’ luck against Kaizer Chiefs 13.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Eish! WATCH: Dad spends hours unlocking bathroom door after kids shut it with ironing board

Business News July and August UIF Ters claims open from Monday

Covid-19 SA death toll breaches 11,000 as worldwide cases top 20 million

Business News Load shedding looms this week, and for at least two more years

School Combined Matric exams: Here is the final timetable


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 