Orlando Pirates target Grobler free to decide on own future

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews says that the club will not stand in the way of striker Bradley Grobler, if he wants to make a big-money move at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Orlando Pirates have been continuously linked with the SuperSport striker, who has 15 goals in all competitions this season, and who, at 32, would no doubt jump at one final lucrative contract, should it come his way.

“With Grobler, it is about whether he wants to see it out (at SuperSport) or make a move,” Matthews told the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja) on Wednesday.

“Right now he probably only has one more move in him. We will have to sit down with him and see how he feels at the end of the season. We (SuperSport) have offered him something until the end of his football career, and potentially beyond, we have offered him a coaching spot. But at the same time, money is money.

“If Bradley is offered something big I don’t think anyone at SuperSport can be saying he must be seeing out the rest of his career here, when he can earn double elsewhere in the twilight of his career. “

“(With) the proceeds of what we sell Bradley for, we would need to get another very good striker, which is not easy to do.”

