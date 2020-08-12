Pitso demands more from Rivaldo Coetzee

Pitso Mosimane wants Rivaldo Coetzee to add a bit of flair and be more expressive in his game for Mamelodi Sundowns to benefit fully from his talent.

READ MORE: Pitso pleased with ‘good point’ against Pirates.

Mosimane says he and his technical team have been encouraging Coetzee to be more dynamic .

Coetzee was converted into a central defensive midfielder from his natural centre back role and he has been a reliable figure at the heart of Downs’ midfield whenever he is deployed, usually alongside captain Hlompho Kekana.

“Rivaldo must thank coach Manqoba Mngqithi because he was the one who was fighting that Rivaldo must play at central midfield,” said Mosimane.

“He is good with the set-pieces and the set-piece he delivered when we played against Bidvest Wits, we got a penalty from it. He needs to come out of his shell because he is not a player who expresses himself a lot and that that is why we encourage him. We want him to play more,” he added before he went on to say he was not pleased with a point against Orlando Pirates but would take it anyway.

The Brazilians drew 0-0 with the Sea Robbers on Tuesday night in a league tie at the Dobsonville Stadium and Mosimane said he did expect Jozef Zinnbauer’s men to out-run them.

“I was not surprised that Pirates were stronger than us in the second half because I knew that they had fresh legs, we just played three days back and it is normal that physically they would be much stronger than us. We did what we had to do, the tactical plan was right, they normally have a party but they took time because we contained them and we had the ball more in the second half,” Mosimane said.

He adds: “Would you be unhappy with a point against Pirates? You can look at it both ways, if you say you are happy with a point it means you were not ready to win the match. The other thing (however), is you at least get a point rather than nothing. The experience will help us.”