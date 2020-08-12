Galaxy owner Sukazi set to stand in for suspended coach Khenyeza

Galaxy play Steenberg United in their first game after the lengthy break and Sukazi is expected to man the dugout for the first time in the former football agent’s life.

Phakaaathi has learnt through a source that Sukazi will stand in for the suspended Mabhuti Khenyeza.

“Sukazi will be on the bench. I am not sure if he will be the head coach or the assistant will be in charge but Tim will also be on that bench on Wednesday,” said the source. Khenyeza is serving a two match ban after he was sanctioned by the PSL following an incident that happened while he was an assistant an AmaZulu last year.

“No, Mabhuti is not in trouble with the team but it is a ban from his time at AmaZulu. He will be back after the two games. He is in camp with the team and maybe he will coach through a cellphone,” added the source.

The Rockets are 11th on the standings with 28 points and not entirely safe from relegation places but a win over Steenberg could see them leap to safety. And while the club have no prospects of promotion this season, they could still play in the top flight next season as Sukazi is said to be interested in buying Highlands Park’s status.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.