SuperSport confirm Sundowns bid for Modiba

Jonty Mark
Aubrey Modiba of SuperSport United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Stan Matthews says SuperSport need to sell in the current financial climate and that they are already well-stocked in the wide areas.

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews says that the club have received a “very good” offer for Aubrey Modiba from Mamelodi Sundowns, but that they will wait for the season to end before making a final decision on whether to sell the Matsatsantsa winger.

Matthews has repeatedly admitted that the club may have to sell Modiba because of their financial troubles, and Sundowns’ pursuit of “The Postman,” ongoing for the last couple of seasons, seems likely to reach a happy ending.

“Sundowns have shown interest, they have never stopped, they have tabled a very good offer,” said Matthews on Wednesday morning in an interview with the South African Football Journalists Association.

“(But) there are six games to go, we are not in the (transfer window) now.”

Matthews did indicate, however, that SuperSport have plenty of cover in Modiba’s position, if they do end up selling him to Sundowns.

“He has been with us now for a good period of time since coming from Cape Town City,” added the SuperSport CEO.

“On that basis a player like him would be the most sensible (to sell) and in a sense we already have (Kudakwashe) Mahachi and (Evans) Rusike on the one side and (Guily) Manziba and (Gampani) Lungu on the other wing. We bought Manziba when we were anticipating Aubrey would be sold the first time. When that fell through we were over-resourced, we have also already let go Thabo Mnyamane and Thabo Qalinge.

“In the wide areas we are well-stocked, so bluntly speaking, Modiba is a player we will be looking to make a big sale with in the next window.”

