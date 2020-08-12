It was a great feeling to be back – Motshwari

After beating COVID-19, Ben Motshwari was back to his best in the colours of Orlando Pirates in their first game against Mamelodi Sundowns, as they played out a goalless draw at the Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday night, in their first game of the Absa Premiership since it was postponed in March.

Motshwari tested positive for the virus in May, but was able to recover.

The Bucs midfielder picked up where he left off during the tie against Downs and put in a very good of shift which saw him walk away with the Man-of-the-<atch award.

Ahead of the game, Motshwari saod spirits were very high in the Bucs camp.

“I am very excited, the energetic was very positive from the camp. Personally, for me it was a great feeling being back on the pitch after testing positive for COVID-19. But I overcame that …. and the support was phenomenal from the club, my teammates and family,” the Bucs midfielder told the club’s media.

The midfielder adds that playing Sundowns was difficult for them with the Pretoria outfit having played a competitive match a couple of days before, beating Bidvest Wits 3-2 to book a spot in the final of the Nedbank Cup.

“Playing tonight was difficult one for us as a team, we played a team that had already played 90 minutes. You could see from the first half that we were struggling a little bit and in the second half, we managed to raise our game. We created so many chances and we could have scored have one, but we will take a draw.”

The draw saw Bucs climb one place higher on the log standings, with the club now on 41 points from 24 games and sitting in position three in the standings, while Downs remain second with 45 points in the bag.

Motshwari and company next they take on his former club Bidvest Wits at Ellis Park on Saturday.

