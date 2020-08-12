Nyoni heading for Maritzburg exit door

PSL News 12.8.2020 01:09 pm

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Galdwin Shitolo of Golden Arrows and Gabriel Nyoni of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on August 04, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

The Zimbabwean international could be on his way out of the KZN club if reports are anything to go by.

Gabriel Nyoni joined Maritzburg United almost a year ago and his future with the club is already in doubt.

The speedy midfielder’s time with the Team of Choice has been mired by controversy and accusations of domestic abuse. But Nyoni says he is not fazed by reports suggesting he could be booted out of the KZN side at the end of the 2019/2020 season.

“I will let you know if anything happens,” Nyoni told the Chronicle in Zimbabwe. “Presently, I am still here at Maritzburg, learning.

“I started about ten games, made a number of appearances from the bench, but then I got a red card as I was getting back to form following an injury.

“To make matters worse, the person who replaced me has been doing well so before the break I was coming from the bench.”

