Nyoni heading for Maritzburg exit door

Gabriel Nyoni joined Maritzburg United almost a year ago and his future with the club is already in doubt.

READ MORE: Motshwari – It was a great feeling to be back.

The speedy midfielder’s time with the Team of Choice has been mired by controversy and accusations of domestic abuse. But Nyoni says he is not fazed by reports suggesting he could be booted out of the KZN side at the end of the 2019/2020 season.

“I will let you know if anything happens,” Nyoni told the Chronicle in Zimbabwe. “Presently, I am still here at Maritzburg, learning.

“I started about ten games, made a number of appearances from the bench, but then I got a red card as I was getting back to form following an injury.

“To make matters worse, the person who replaced me has been doing well so before the break I was coming from the bench.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.