Ajax ‘happy’ Richards Bay have not changed much

The Urban Warriors resume their campaign with a challenging fixture against Richards Bay at their new home, the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

“Training wise it has been good. We’ve had a few weeks extra than we thought and got the players to a fitness level that we feel is a good standard. But not having played any friendlies we don’t really know how they are,” said Ajax interim coach Calvin Marlin this week.

“But from what we’ve seen at training, everyone seems to be in a good condition. It’s just a matter of getting match sharpness and the mentality back and that might happen after two or so games,” added the former Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper.

Their opponent for Wednesday’s game, Richards Bay, might have an upper hand having already had a run out last weekend as they played to a 1-1 draw against TS Sporting.

Marlin was happy to see that the Rich Boys had not changed much in their approach which makes his job of planning for them easier.

“Richards Bay are the same they were before the break, as we saw on their game against Sporting, so our planning for them remains the same. We are going there with a positive mentality and looking to get off to get off to a good start. The quicker we can get to our target that we set at the start of the season the better. We set to get to 60 points, two points per game,” said Marlin. This game will be live on SuperSport 4 at 3pm.

Other fixtures for Wednesday: TS Sporting vs Swallows FC

Mbombela Utd vs Cape Umoya United

TS Galaxy vs Steenberg United

University of Pretoria vs Real Kings

