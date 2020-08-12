PSL News 12.8.2020 11:14 am

Ajax ‘happy’ Richards Bay have not changed much

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Calvin Marlin, coach of Ajax Cape Town

With a clean seven points lead with six games to the finish line, Ajax Cape Town are surely a good bet for automatic promotion from the GladAfrica Championship to the top flight.

The Urban Warriors resume their campaign with a challenging fixture against Richards Bay at their new home, the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

“Training wise it has been good. We’ve had a few weeks extra than we thought and got the players to a fitness level that we feel is a good standard.  But not having played any friendlies we don’t really know how they are,” said Ajax interim coach Calvin Marlin this week.

“But from what we’ve seen at training, everyone seems to be in a good condition. It’s just a matter of getting match sharpness and the mentality back and that might happen after two or so games,” added the former Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper.

Their opponent for Wednesday’s game, Richards Bay, might have an upper hand having already had a run out last weekend as they played to a 1-1 draw against TS Sporting.

Marlin was happy to see that the Rich Boys had not changed much in their approach which makes his job of planning for them easier.

“Richards Bay are the same they were before the break, as we saw on their game against Sporting, so our planning for them remains the same. We are going there with a positive mentality and looking to get off to get off to a good start. The quicker we can get to our target that we set at the start of the season the better. We set to get to 60 points, two points per game,” said Marlin.

This game will be live on SuperSport 4 at 3pm.

Other fixtures for Wednesday:

TS Sporting vs Swallows FC
Mbombela Utd vs Cape Umoya United
TS Galaxy vs Steenberg United
University of Pretoria vs Real Kings

