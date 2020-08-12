Pitso pleased with ‘good point’ against Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted that his side was lucky to walk away with a point in their game against Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns missed out on a chance to close the gap between them and log leaders Kaizer Chiefs to just one point when they played to a 0-0 draw with the Buccaneers at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Pirates had more goalscoring opportunities but in the end both teams had to settle for a stalemte.

“A game of two halves for us, we were much better in the first half but the second we have to give it to Orlando Pirates and be honest,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“They missed two chances … OK, we had one, but not really convincing. The second half they took it, they were much stronger and fresher than us. We survived a bit. But it’s OK, it is a good point, we will take it, we are playing Orlando Pirates remember.

“We are in for the long haul, it is a good point, don’t undermine a point against Orlando Pirates. Two tough games, Wits and Pirates … not bad. It is still a long haul and we are still going.”

Sundowns’ next game is an “away” match against Highlands Park at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday night.

