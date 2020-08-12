Pirates coach Zinnbauer comments on Lorch, Shonga exclusion

Pirates announced just before the game against Sundowns on Tuesday night that the duo were not part of the squad because they broke lockdown rules. READ: Pirates do Chiefs a favour in title race after Sundowns draw “It was a decision from us, the staff and the coaches, we have to see next game, we need now a lot of players at this difficult time,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after his side played to a 0-0 draw against Sundowns at Dobsonville Stadium. “You have a game every three days and you need the whole squad and all the players have a chance [to play].”

Meanwhile, Zinnbauer said he was not 100 percent unhappy with a draw against Sundowns. “We can see it is a long time since we played, the first half was so … 0-0 was OK,” said Zinnbauer. “Second half I thought we were much better and had chances to win the game, but Sundowns have always a chance, it was a very difficult game for us. “But at the end of the day we hit the post, when you have a little luck you win the game. “I am not 100% happy and it was not 100% bad for me. We have the next game in three days and then it is the focus of the doctor and the new game.” Pirates will next face Bidvest Wits at their new home, Ellis Park Stadium, on Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.