Uthongathi escape with a point at JDR Stars

The Cane Cutters however remain third in the division with the same number of points with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila above them and Swallows FC behind them. Swallows however still have a game in hand.

The game started slow, with neither team able to get any rhythm going early on as they looked to be sizing each other out. But there were a few chances created although nothing clear.

The game changed up a little in the second half and the Hammer Boys were hard done by a poor refereeing decision when when Moeketsi Makhanya’s goal four minutes after the restart was denied as be was called offside. Television replays however showed that he had not been offside when he scored.

The Hammer Boys were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute after Siyanda Zwane fouled Vusi Mncube inside the box, but Thabang Mokoena sent his shot wide of goals. After that, the game became a ding dong battle and neither of the teams could make any headway and it ended in a goalless draw.

In the other game also played on Tuesday afternoon, Jomo Cosmos took the lead in the first half. Modobedi Mokoena however found the equaliser for Tshakhuma in the second half. Things got worse for Jomo Sono’s side when Thembani Nevhulamba made it 2-1 for TTM with just over 10 minutes to the end.

Royal Eagles and Free State Stars also played to a goalless draw, a result which doesn’t help either side.

Results:

FS Stars 0-0 Royal Eagles

Tshakhuma 2-1 Jomo Cosmos

Uthongathi 0-0 JDR Stars

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.