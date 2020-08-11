Uthongathi escape with a point at JDR Stars
Sibongiseni Gumbi
Cleopas Dube of Uthongathi FC challenged by Siphosihle Zitho of JDR Stars during the GladAfrica Championship 2019/20 match between Uthongathi FC and JDR Stars at the Randburg Rugby Stadium, Randburg on the 11 August 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Uthongathi FC failed to move up the standings and fortify their chances of making at least the playoffs in the GladAfrica Championship after they were held to a goalless draw by JDR Stars on Tuesday afternoon.
The Cane Cutters however remain third in the division with the same number of points with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila above them and Swallows FC behind them. Swallows however still have a game in hand.
The game started slow, with neither team able to get any rhythm going early on as they looked to be sizing each other out. But there were a few chances created although nothing clear.
The game changed up a little in the second half and the Hammer Boys were hard done by a poor refereeing decision when when Moeketsi Makhanya’s goal four minutes after the restart was denied as be was called offside. Television replays however showed that he had not been offside when he scored.
The Hammer Boys were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute after Siyanda Zwane fouled Vusi Mncube inside the box, but Thabang Mokoena sent his shot wide of goals. After that, the game became a ding dong battle and neither of the teams could make any headway and it ended in a goalless draw.
In the other game also played on Tuesday afternoon, Jomo Cosmos took the lead in the first half. Modobedi Mokoena however found the equaliser for Tshakhuma in the second half.
Things got worse for Jomo Sono’s side when Thembani Nevhulamba made it 2-1 for TTM with just over 10 minutes to the end.
Royal Eagles and Free State Stars also played to a goalless draw, a result which doesn’t help either side.
Results:
FS Stars 0-0 Royal Eagles
Tshakhuma 2-1 Jomo Cosmos
Uthongathi 0-0 JDR Stars
